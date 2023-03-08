x

La Entrevista: Políticas migratorias en torno a grupos familiares

9 hours 3 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, March 08 2023 Mar 8, 2023 March 08, 2023 12:08 PM March 08, 2023 in Noticias RGV
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista, el Director del Concilio de Inmigración del Sur de Texas, Benigno Pena, habla de las políticas migratorias en torno a familias. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

