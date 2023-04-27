x

La Entrevista: ¿Por qué las personas optan por diamantes de laboratorio?

2 hours 46 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, April 27 2023 Apr 27, 2023 April 27, 2023 7:40 PM April 27, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

Edgar Rodríguez visita nuestros estudios para darnos a conocer un poco acerca de las diferencias del diamante natural contra el de laboratorio y porque mucha gente opta por un diamante de laboratorio para ayudar al medio ambiente. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

