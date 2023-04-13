x

La Entrevista: Pronostico tropical para el 2023

3 hours 2 minutes ago Thursday, April 13 2023 Apr 13, 2023 April 13, 2023 4:42 PM April 13, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Karen Gonzalez

Meteoróloga Karen González está en la Isla del Padre Sur con Phil Klotzbacg, un meteorólogo de la Universidad de Colorado, para hablar sobre el pronóstico tropical del 2023.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days