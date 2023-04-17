x

La Entrevista: Propietario de El Disco Super Center comparte la historia de origen de las exitosas tiendas

2 days 11 hours 54 minutes ago Friday, April 14 2023 Apr 14, 2023 April 14, 2023 9:00 PM April 14, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista, nos visita el señor Francisco Javier Pulido, de El Disco Super Center, para hablar sobre las tiendas, como empezaron desde cero y se han logrado desarrollar hasta llegar al éxito que son ahora.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days