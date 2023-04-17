La Entrevista: Propietario de El Disco Super Center comparte la historia de origen de las exitosas tiendas
En La Entrevista, nos visita el señor Francisco Javier Pulido, de El Disco Super Center, para hablar sobre las tiendas, como empezaron desde cero y se han logrado desarrollar hasta llegar al éxito que son ahora.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
