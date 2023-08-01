x

La Entrevista: Propietario de Mike's Shoe Repair ofrece reparación de zapatos en alta calidad

1 hour 53 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, August 01 2023 Aug 1, 2023 August 01, 2023 4:14 PM August 01, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

Miguel Acosta, propietario de Mike's Shoe Repair, visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para hablar sobre su negocio de reparación de zapatos de alta calidad, que incluyen arreglos en las plantillas, restauración de piel y reparación de suelas.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

