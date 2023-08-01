La Entrevista: Propietario de Mike's Shoe Repair ofrece reparación de zapatos en alta calidad
Miguel Acosta, propietario de Mike's Shoe Repair, visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para hablar sobre su negocio de reparación de zapatos de alta calidad, que incluyen arreglos en las plantillas, restauración de piel y reparación de suelas.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
