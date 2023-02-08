La Entrevista: ¿Qué tipo de eventos organiza la Quinta Mazatlán?
En La Entrevista, nos acompaña Samantha Guitierrez, la supervisora de marketing de Quinta Mazatlán, para conversar con respecto al local y qué tipo de eventos hospedan.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
