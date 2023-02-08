x

La Entrevista: ¿Qué tipo de eventos organiza la Quinta Mazatlán?

February 08, 2023

En La Entrevista, nos acompaña Samantha Guitierrez, la supervisora de marketing de Quinta Mazatlán, para conversar con respecto al local y qué tipo de eventos hospedan.

