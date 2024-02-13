La Entrevista: Rene's Restaurant and Bakery nos presenta sus postres para este San Valentín
Nos visita Claudia Bugarin, de Rene's Restaurant and Bakery, nos muestran los distintos postres que están ofreciendo para San Valentín en su panadería/restaurante en Weslaco.
Vea la entrevista para el informe completo
