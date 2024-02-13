x

La Entrevista: Rene's Restaurant and Bakery nos presenta sus postres para este San Valentín

8 hours 4 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, February 13 2024 Feb 13, 2024 February 13, 2024 9:51 AM February 13, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Nos visita Claudia Bugarin, de Rene's Restaurant and Bakery, nos muestran los distintos postres que están ofreciendo para San Valentín en su panadería/restaurante en Weslaco. 

Vea la entrevista para el informe completo

