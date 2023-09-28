La Entrevista: Restauran de McAllen se especializa en tacos y cocteles
En La Entrevista, el propietario de Tacocean habla sobre su restaurante ubicado en Mcallen donde ofrecen tacos, cócteles y mucho más.
Tacocean también realiza eventos de 'Tequila Tuesday's' cada martes y otras ofertas.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
