La Entrevista: Restauran de McAllen se especializa en tacos y cocteles

2 hours 40 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, September 28 2023 Sep 28, 2023 September 28, 2023 6:29 PM September 28, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista, el propietario de Tacocean habla sobre su restaurante ubicado en Mcallen donde ofrecen tacos, cócteles y mucho más.

Tacocean también realiza eventos de 'Tequila Tuesday's' cada martes y otras ofertas.

Vea el video para el informe completo. 

