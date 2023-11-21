La Entrevista: Restaurante ofrece birria de res a estilo Tijuana
En La Entrevista, Mayra Allala y Thalia Allala de La Bandera BTX comparten algunos de los deliciosos platillos que ofrecen en su restaurante donde sirven Birria de res a estilo Tijuana.
El restaurante está ubicado 6418 S Padre Island Hwy, Brownsville, TX 78521
Vea el video para el informe completo.
