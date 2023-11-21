x

La Entrevista: Restaurante ofrece birria de res a estilo Tijuana

6 hours 28 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, November 21 2023 Nov 21, 2023 November 21, 2023 9:56 AM November 21, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista, Mayra Allala y Thalia Allala de La Bandera BTX comparten algunos de los deliciosos platillos que ofrecen en su restaurante donde sirven Birria de res a estilo Tijuana.

El restaurante está ubicado 6418 S Padre Island Hwy, Brownsville, TX 78521

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days