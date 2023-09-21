x

La Entrevista: Se aproxima un festival de música en San Benito

By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista, la planificadora de eventos, Nickki Cerrano, invita a la comunidad al festival de música que realizaran el próximo sábado 23 de septiembre en San Benito, donde habrá comida, bebidas y actividades para todas las edades.

