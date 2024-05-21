La Entrevista: Servicios consulares para colombianos
Lina M. Garza, representante del consulado de Colombia, visita Noticias RGV para hablarnos sobre los servicios consulares que estarán realizando este 29 y 30 de junio.
Instagram: Lina_m_garza_
