La Entrevista: Servicios consulares para colombianos

4 hours 38 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, May 21 2024 May 21, 2024 May 21, 2024 2:07 PM May 21, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Lina M. Garza, representante del consulado de Colombia, visita Noticias RGV para hablarnos sobre los servicios consulares que estarán realizando este 29 y 30 de junio.

Instagram: Lina_m_garza_  

