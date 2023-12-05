x

La Entrevista: Servicios de estudios clínicos

December 05, 2023
By: Nicolas Quintero

Alejandro Silva, de Headlands Research en Brownsville, realiza ensayos clínicos sobre Obesidad, Diabetes, Hipertensión, entre otros, e invita a la comunidad a participar. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

