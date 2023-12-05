La Entrevista: Servicios para el cuidado de mascotas
Carlos Barrios de Fido's Pet Grooming informa sobre los servicios de cortes de pelo que ofrece para diferentes tipos para animales.
Fido's Pet Grooming están ubicados en el área de Edinburg.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
New IBWC proposal would reward Mexico for delivering water to the U.S.
-
Donna high schools put together market days event
-
Motorcyclists collecting donations for annual toy drive for kids in Starr County
-
Made in the 956: Johnny's Korean Karate School
-
Ribbon-cutting held for new park in Edinburg
Sports Video
-
Highlights from Brownsville Vets' historic win
-
Brownsville Veterans advances to state semifinals
-
Fans show support for Brownsville Veterans ahead of playoffs
-
Brownsville Chargers face Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers
-
Brownsville Chargers face Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers in 4th round of playoffs