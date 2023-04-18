La Entrevista: Servicios y seguros disponibles
En La Entrevista, Blanca Alanis y Rebecca Galván de Bridgepoint Insurance Agency y Permit Center LLC visitan nuestros estudios para compartir más al respecto su agencia, que tipos de seguros y servicios brindan.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
