La Entrevista: Sweet Tulip Pastries brinda postres por pedido
Esther la dueña de Sweet Tulip Pastries informa acerca de sus postres, los cuales hace por pedido en Instagram.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Shoppers taking advantage of Black Friday deals at Mercedes outlet mall
-
McAllen Christmas tree farm ushering in the Christmas season
-
Migrants at respite center experience first Thanksgiving
-
Tejano star Bobby Pulido distributes holiday meals in Edinburg
-
Leader of Apache tribe in McAllen honoring his past by celebrating Thanksgiving