La Entrevista: Sweet Tulip Pastries brinda postres por pedido

5 hours 24 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, November 24 2023 Nov 24, 2023 November 24, 2023 4:55 PM November 24, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

Esther la dueña de Sweet Tulip Pastries informa acerca de sus postres, los cuales hace por pedido en Instagram. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

