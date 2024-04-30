La Entrevista: UTRGV presenta programa social para estudiantes
Maria Leonard, representante del colegio de negocios de UTRGV, y Alheli Mondragon, estudiante, visitan las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre el programa SOAR, el cual ayuda a preparar a los adultos jóvenes que sufren de autismo para estudiar una carrera en negocios.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Smart Living: Breaking gender stereotypes at a young age
-
Tuesday is the last day for Early Voting in the Valley
-
Third Valley county issues drought disaster declaration
-
Father, son arrested after allegedly assaulting Cameron County sheriff's deputy
-
Trial date set for man accused of driving into crowd of migrants...
Sports Video
-
Lobos Baseball three-peat District 32-5A title
-
Baseball Blows Out SFA to Earn Series Victory
-
McAllen golf course to host local golf qualifier
-
Brownsville Pace's Andie Lozano-Lomelli signs to TLU Volleyball & receives TNP Foundation...
-
Lady Lobos win first district title in program history