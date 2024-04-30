x

La Entrevista: UTRGV presenta programa social para estudiantes

By: Juan Camilo Barragan

Maria Leonard, representante del colegio de negocios de UTRGV, y Alheli Mondragon, estudiante, visitan las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre el programa SOAR, el cual ayuda a preparar a los adultos jóvenes que sufren de autismo para estudiar una carrera en negocios.

