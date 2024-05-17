Teen suspects charged in Brownsville motel shooting

Two teens were charged Friday for their alleged involvement in a shooting at a motel that the Brownsville Police Department said stemmed from a love triangle.

Celestino Cruz Pulido, 17, and Mario Angel Castillo, 19, are facing multiple charges in connection with the shooting.

Brownsville police officers responded to the Flamingo Motel — located at 1741 Central Blvd. — Thursday at around 10:16 a.m. where they found two individuals shot in the legs, according to Brownsville police spokesperson Abril Luna.

Pulido and Castillo were arrested shortly afterward in a suspect vehicle.

Luna said at a media briefing following the shooting that a preliminary investigation showed the shooting stemmed from a “jealous, love triangle situation between Pulido and the victims.”

The victims were identified as 18-year-old Keyla Nunez and 20-year-old Raymundo Perez Alarcon. They were hospitalized following the shooting, but Luna said their injuries were non-life threatening.

According to a news release, Pulido was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest, resisting transport, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. Bond for Pulido was set at $207,500.

Castillo, who was identified as the driver of the suspect vehicle, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, failure to report a felony with serious bodily injury and possession of marijuana. His bond was set at $87,500.

“We want to remind the community to choose their friends (and significant others) wisely,” police said in the release.