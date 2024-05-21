La Entrevista: Venta de muebles para el hogar con precios accesibles
Fabiola Treviño, asociada de ventas de 'Vanitys & Furniture Mi Chula' visita Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre su negocio relacionado con la venta de muebles para el hogar.
Ubicaciones de los locales:
-602 E Interstate Hwy 2 Suite 103, Weslaco, TX
-2001 N 10th St, McAllen, TX
Número de contacto: (956) 475-6550
Instagram: @michulafurniture
Para visitar la página web, haz clic aquí.
