La Entrevista: Workforce Solutions ofrece programa de cuidado infantil

1 day 51 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, March 30 2023 Mar 30, 2023 March 30, 2023 11:26 PM March 30, 2023 in Noticias RGV

La representante de Workforce Solutions, Mary Guevara, visito los estudios de Noticias RGV para hablar sobre el programa de cuidado infantil cuyo objetivo es proporcionar ayuda para las familias que cumplen con los requisitos de ingresos.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

