La Entrevista: Workforce Solutions ofrece programa de cuidado infantil
La representante de Workforce Solutions, Mary Guevara, visito los estudios de Noticias RGV para hablar sobre el programa de cuidado infantil cuyo objetivo es proporcionar ayuda para las familias que cumplen con los requisitos de ingresos.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
