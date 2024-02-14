La Entrevista: Xcellence Beauty Clinic y sorteo de regalos de San Valentín
Nos visita Claudia Jerez, de Xcellence Beauty Clinic, nos trae los detalles sobre el gran sorteo de regalos para este 14 de febrero, día de San Valentín.
Esta es una colaboración entre Xcellence Beauty Clinic y Noticias RGV.
Vea la entrevista para el informe completo
More News
News Video
-
Heart of the Valley: Exercise and proper diet can reduce risks of...
-
Heart of the Valley: Mission woman changes lifestyle following bypass surgery
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Missed heart conditions
-
Research at UTRGV aims to make crops more drought resistant
-
Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024: Cloudy and mild, temps in the 70s
Sports Video
-
RGV Vipers Preparing to Take on Austin Spurs on Valentine's Day
-
RGV Girls HS Basketball Bi-District Playoff Highlights
-
Weslaco GBB Coach Fino reflects on 500 career win mark ahead of...
-
Brothers face off in high school boys basketball highlights 2/9/24
-
RGV now with 7 spots for State 7-on-7 Football Qualifiers