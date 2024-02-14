x

La Entrevista: Xcellence Beauty Clinic y sorteo de regalos de San Valentín

6 hours 5 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, February 14 2024 Feb 14, 2024 February 14, 2024 8:44 AM February 14, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Nos visita Claudia Jerez, de Xcellence Beauty Clinic, nos trae los detalles sobre el gran sorteo de regalos para este 14 de febrero, día de San Valentín.

Esta es una colaboración entre Xcellence Beauty Clinic y Noticias RGV.

Vea la entrevista para el informe completo

