La Entrevista: XiomaraDenisse Photography se especializa en fotografías maternales
En La Entrevista, Xiomara Denisse Anzaldua, propietaria de XiomaraDenisse Photography visita nuestros estudios para compartir sobre su labor como fotógrafa, cuyo enfoque son las sesiones maternales.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Repairs to small business in Alamo after robbery will cost thousands
-
Widow of man murdered 23 years ago seeks justice
-
CCSO: San Benito man arrested for murder, claiming self-defense
-
Pump Patrol: Monday, August 14, 2023
-
Registration open for 3rd Annual Trooper Moises Sanchez Obstacle Course Run