La Feria & Harlingen girls basketball stay undefeated in district play with Wednesday victories

2 hours 10 seconds ago Wednesday, January 22 2025 Jan 22, 2025 January 22, 2025 10:47 PM January 22, 2025 in Sports

GIRLS:

Brownsville Veterans 32, Harlingen 41

Port Isabel 40, La Feria 69

BOYS:

Brownsville Veterans 69, Harlingen 63

