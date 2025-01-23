La Feria & Harlingen girls basketball stay undefeated in district play with Wednesday victories
GIRLS:
Brownsville Veterans 32, Harlingen 41
Port Isabel 40, La Feria 69
BOYS:
Brownsville Veterans 69, Harlingen 63
