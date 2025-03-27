x

La Feria sufre inundaciones tras fuertes lluvias en El Valle

La Feria sufre inundaciones tras fuertes lluvias en El Valle
2 hours 16 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, March 27 2025 Mar 27, 2025 March 27, 2025 6:04 PM March 27, 2025 in Noticias RGV

La Feria es una de las ciudades de las zonas afectadas por las lluvias torrenciales que atiborraron las calles.

Nuestra reportera Naomi De Lucia nos tiene el reportaje completo

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days