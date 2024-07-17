La Joya ISD considers selling golf course due to lack of maintenance, safety concerns

La Joya Independent School District is considering selling their golf course, Howling Trails Golf Course.

Their ownership has sparked criticism in the beginning, and lawmakers even tried to pass legislation to stop the district from buying the property.

Golfers have also cited a lack of maintenance and safety concerns.

"The story we get all the time when we complain is, 'the school should not have bought the place.' You're not going to find an argument with us, we agree," golfer BJ Dennis said. "Each of us pays over $1,000 a year just to do it. I just feel like it's not worth the money anymore."

The district said they're aware of the concerns and are trying their best to take care of the property; a final decision has not been made.

