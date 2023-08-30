La Joya ISD responds to TEA testimony given during state hearing on recommendation to replace school board with board of managers

The La Joya Independent School District issued a Tuesday response to a state hearing over the Texas Education Agency’s recommendation to replace the school board with a board of managers.

The recommendation came following an investigation into the district following years of allegations of school board members and employees engaging in fraud and breaking conflict of interest law.

The report referenced the guilty pleas of former school board trustees Oscar Salinas, Armin Garza, and former district employees Alex Guajardo and Rodrigo Lopez, who were all arrested on federal charges of bribery and extortion.

Following a Monday hearing, the La Joya school district issued a statement that said the recommendation is based on several inconsistencies, such as an incomplete investigation.

According to the district, TEA representatives admitted they had not conducted thorough research into the issues.

“These inaccuracies cast a shadow over the integrity of the entire investigation and only serve to further erode any confidence in the TEA's process and recommendations,” the district stated in the release.”

Channel 5 News reached out to the TEA for comment, but they have not responded as of Wednesday afternoon.

The court has until Oct. 9 to make a decision on the facts of this case. It'll then be referred to the Commissioner of Education for a final decision.