La Joya ISD appealing TEA recommendation to replace school board with board of managers

The La Joya Independent School District is trying to prevent a Texas Education Agency takeover.

Officials from both sides pleaded their case on Monday, and a court will now decide what happens next.

La Joya ISD is exercising its right to appeal this action that the TEA is moving on. That hearing wrapped up in administrative court.

LA Joya ISD's attorneys tried to argue the investigation needs more work, but the TEA says the facts are backed up by criminal cases that have already been decided.

In the last several years, two board members and three employees pleaded guilty to federal charges.

In Peñitas, the public was able to watch the virtual hearing at the public library. Previously the city commission formally supported the state's recommendation to replace La Joya ISD's board of trustees with a state appointed board.

"The evidence is largely uncontested, leading only with the discussion of the attempts to pour holes in the law to protect the fragments of corruption," TEA attorney Matthew Tiffee said in his opening statement.

Attorney John Scott is representing the school board in this appeal attempt.

"What we're looking at is something that took place six years ago in many occasions, some more recent. I think I'll get into this with Mr. Benthall. This school district is amazing and the people that work here are amazing. I think any part of investigation that should become the foremost thing that when people see the people here in La Joya," Scott said.

Scott's cross-examination looked for issues in the TEA's investigation into La Joya ISD. Investigators claim board members and employees engaged in fraud and broke conflict of interest laws.

The TEA is using the conflict of interest violations in the Read and Feed case and another case in which board members plead guilty to a scheme to defraud the government as the basis for its decision whether to replace the board.

Attorneys will submit their closing arguments in written form.

The court has until October 9 to make a decision on the facts of this case. It'll then be referred to the Commissioner of Education for a final decision.

Watch the video above for the full story.