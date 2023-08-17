La Joya ISD names lone finalist for superintendent position amid potential TEA intervention

The La Joya Independent School District is moving forward with their search for a new superintendent amid a potential intervention from the Texas Education Agency.

On Wednesday, the La Joya school board named district interim Superintendent Heriberto D. Gonzalez as the sole finalist for district superintendent.

The announcement comes as the district prepares to meet with the TEA in administrative court at a hearing set for Aug. 28.

The hearing is happening following a recommendation to replace the school board with a board of managers. The TEA began accepting applications for the board last month.

The announcement of the district naming a lone finalist for the superintendent position is causing concerns for the district.

"If the state intervenes and appoints a board of managers and superintendent, we will be faced with a buyout which is not in the best interest of our district,” Brenda Lee Salinas said during the Wednesday school board hearing.

An attorney for the district says they're working to make sure that doesn't happen.

“The board is very concerned about putting the district in any position financially that would harm the district in case of a TEA buyout,” district attorney Ben Castillo said. “So they have directed us initially, throughout the negotiation, to make sure there's a clause in there if there is a TEA intervention."

Gonzalez spoke with Channel 5 News and said he understands the situation, and is focused on what’s best for the district.

“I will not seek any form of severance or buyout, I will limit to whatever I’m doing,” Gonzalez said. “I'm here to serve the children of this district and the teachers. I'm not concerned about salary, I'm not concerned about a contract that benefits me, I'm not here to serve myself. I'm here to serve this community."

The possible intervention stems from a year-long investigation into La Joya ISD due to years of allegations of school board members and employees engaging in fraud and breaking conflict of interest laws.

As mandated by Texas law, the district is required to observe a 21-day waiting period after naming a lone finalist before making a contract offer.