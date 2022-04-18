La Joya man dies after being found unresponsive in jail, police say

The Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a La Joya man who was found unresponsive in jail, according to a news release from the police department.

Police say the man was arrested Sunday night on a public intoxication charge and booked into the La Joya holding facility.

At about 1:13 a.m. Monday, police say the man was found unresponsive and immediate medical attention was given by police, fire and EMS personnel.

The 60-year-old man, who has not been identified by name, was taken to Mission Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police Chief Ramon Gonzalez referred the matter to the Texas Rangers, who are investigating the man's death.

"The City of La Joya and the Police Department express their condolences to the family," the police department said in a statement.