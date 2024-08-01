La Plaza Mall organiza evento por el regreso a clases
Isabel Rodríguez, directora de marketing y desarrollo de negocios de La Plaza Mall, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle a un evento público por el regreso a las clases.
Fecha del evento: sabado 3 de agosto de 9 a. m. a 1 p. m.
Ubicación: 2200 S 10th St, McAllen TX - La Plaza Mall
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Pet of the Week: Sparkles, the lab mix
-
Los Fresnos CISD to hand out free uniforms at back-to-school fair
-
Donna ISD handing out backpacks, offering free haircuts at back-to-school expo
-
UTRGV partnering with Stars Scholarship Fund to increase behavioral health professionals
-
McAllen native Shaine Casas advances to semifinals in Olympics swimming competition
Sports Video
-
McAllen native Shaine Casas advances to semifinals in Olympics swimming competition
-
Olympian Shaine Casas inspiring McAllen High Swim Team
-
Cowboys adjusting to new kickoff rules at camp
-
Zack Martin shuts down retirement talk at Cowboys Camp
-
RGV football teams hold media day at Harlingen South