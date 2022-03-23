La Villa ISD lifts mask mandate
The La Villa Independent School District is the latest school district in the Rio Grande Valley to drop its mask mandate.
Effective Wednesday, March 23, masks are highly recommended for all students, staff, and visitors.
RELATED: Valley schools dropping mask mandates
The district says it will continue to take all precautionary measures to maintain the safety and well-being of all students and staff.
Brownsville ISD, Santa Rosa ISD and Edinburg CISD have also loosened mask restrictions.
