La Voz del Valle: Albergue 'Best Friend Animal Society' busca el apoyo de la comunidad
En La Entrevista, Elizabeth Gomez, invita a la comunidad a albergar de manera temporal a mascotas del refugio de Brownsville, ya que se encuentran a máxima capacidad.
Además, Gómez comparte de qué manera la comunidad puede ayudar a los perros y gatos con mayor necesidad.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
