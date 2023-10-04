x

La Voz del Valle: Albergue 'Best Friend Animal Society' busca el apoyo de la comunidad

October 04, 2023
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista, Elizabeth Gomez, invita a la comunidad a albergar de manera temporal a mascotas del refugio de Brownsville, ya que se encuentran a máxima capacidad. 

Además, Gómez comparte de qué manera la comunidad puede ayudar a los perros y gatos con mayor necesidad.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

