x

La Voz del Valle: Brand Geniuz ofrece servicios de publicidad

4 hours 44 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, July 12 2023 Jul 12, 2023 July 12, 2023 10:20 AM July 12, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Voz del Valle, Ailyn Madrigal, propietaria de Brand Geniuz visita nuestros estudios para compartir acerca de la empresa, la cual se especializa en el mercadeo trabajando con otras compañías locales.

Para aprender acerca de Brand Geniuz, haga clic aquí.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days