La Voz del Valle: Brand Geniuz ofrece servicios de publicidad
En La Voz del Valle, Ailyn Madrigal, propietaria de Brand Geniuz visita nuestros estudios para compartir acerca de la empresa, la cual se especializa en el mercadeo trabajando con otras compañías locales.
Para aprender acerca de Brand Geniuz, haga clic aquí.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
