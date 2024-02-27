x

La Voz del Valle: Cookie Co nos muestra sus postres más populares

4 hours 17 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, February 27 2024 Feb 27, 2024 February 27, 2024 11:28 AM February 27, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Juan Barragan y Esmeralda Medellín

En La Voz del Valle, Vero Rodríguez, dueña de Cookie Co, nos enseña como hacer uno de sus postres más populares.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days