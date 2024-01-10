La Voz del Valle: Don Donuts ofrece donas de un estilo único
En La Voz del Valle, Jonathan Sabzbagh, nos explica acerca del emprendimiento de su negocio de donas únicamente exóticas. Con la idea de traer una nueva delicia al Valle, Sabzbagh creo Don Donuts, ubicado en 101 E Expressway 83 Suite 190, McAllen, Texas.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
