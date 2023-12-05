La Voz del Valle: Los beneficios que aporta a la salud el practicar Zumba
Vivían Arreaza de Vivir Fit Studio informa sobre las clases de Zumba que ofrecen y los beneficios para la salud.
También realiza un breve tutorial que puede seguir desde casa.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
