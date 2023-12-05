x

La Voz del Valle: Los beneficios que aporta a la salud el practicar Zumba

2 hours 36 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, December 05 2023 Dec 5, 2023 December 05, 2023 4:51 PM December 05, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Juan Camilo Barragan

Vivían Arreaza de Vivir Fit Studio informa sobre las clases de Zumba que ofrecen y los beneficios para la salud.

También realiza un breve tutorial que puede seguir desde casa.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

