La Voz del Valle: Mcallen busca la opinión de sus residentes en cuanto a cuestiones de crecimiento

6 hours 42 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, August 14 2023 Aug 14, 2023 August 14, 2023 9:27 AM August 14, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

En La Voz del Valle, Lya Yllades informa acerca de una nueva iniciativa que realiza la ciudad de Mcallen con fin de obtener la opinión de los residentes en cuanto a las renovaciones y cuestiones de crecimiento de la ciudad.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

