La Voz del Valle: Mcallen busca la opinión de sus residentes en cuanto a cuestiones de crecimiento
En La Voz del Valle, Lya Yllades informa acerca de una nueva iniciativa que realiza la ciudad de Mcallen con fin de obtener la opinión de los residentes en cuanto a las renovaciones y cuestiones de crecimiento de la ciudad.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Registration open for 3rd Annual Trooper Moises Sanchez Obstacle Course Run
-
Weslaco ISD athletes to compete at the State Games of America in...
-
Man injured in boating accident at South Padre Island expected to recover
-
DPS: One dead in two-vehicle crash north of Palmview
-
Valley teachers prepare for the first day back to school