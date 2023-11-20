La Voz del Valle: Próximos partidos y eventos de los RGV Vipers
En La Voz del Valle, Juanita Maldonado de los RGV Vipers comparte sobre los próximos partidos de baloncesto en el Bert Ogden Arena.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
