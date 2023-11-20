x

La Voz del Valle: Próximos partidos y eventos de los RGV Vipers

6 hours 40 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, November 20 2023 Nov 20, 2023 November 20, 2023 4:05 PM November 20, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Voz del Valle, Juanita Maldonado de los RGV Vipers comparte sobre los próximos partidos de baloncesto en el Bert Ogden Arena.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days