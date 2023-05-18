x

La Voz Del Valle: Supervisora de Rescare Community recibe reconocimiento

May 18, 2023
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Voz del Valle, le damos la bienvenida a Cynthia Longoria, supervisora de Restcare Community Living, quien ha recibido un gran reconocimiento por su labor.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

