La Voz Del Valle: Supervisora de Rescare Community recibe reconocimiento
En La Voz del Valle, le damos la bienvenida a Cynthia Longoria, supervisora de Restcare Community Living, quien ha recibido un gran reconocimiento por su labor.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Fallen officers recognized in Hidalgo County memorial ceremony
-
Mission CISD students recognized in cyber security contest
-
Funeral held for victim of Laguna Heights tornado
-
Border Patrol starts deportation flights from the Valley
-
Harlingen man pleads guilty to firearm sale linked to deadly Matamoros kidnapping