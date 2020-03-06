Lamar looks for home win vs McNeese St.

McNeese State (14-16, 9-10) vs. Lamar (16-14, 10-9)

Montagne Center, Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar looks for its fourth straight win over McNeese State at Montagne Center. The last victory for the Cowboys at Lamar was a 77-74 win on Feb. 29, 2016.

FAB FRESHMEN: Lamar's T.J. Atwood, Avery Sullivan and Anderson Kopp have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 60 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.ACCURATE ATWOOD: Atwood has connected on 36.2 percent of the 47 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 5 over the last three games. He's also converted 77 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Cowboys are 0-5 when they score 63 points or fewer and 14-11 when they exceed 63 points. The Cardinals are 0-11 when they fail to score more than 65 points and 16-3 on the season, otherwise.

FLOOR SPACING: McNeese State's Dru Kuxhausen has attempted 253 3-pointers and connected on 47.4 percent of them, and is 14 for 34 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Lamar defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.1 percent of all possessions, which is the 14th-highest rate in the country. The McNeese State offense has turned the ball over on 22.4 percent of its possessions (ranked 338th among Division I teams).

