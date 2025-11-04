Lane Lord becomes winningest coach in program history as UTRGV women's basketball wins season opener

The UTRGV women's basketball team won the season opener against St. Mary's on Monday night 64-46.

In the process, head coach Lane Lord officially became the winningest coach in program history.

"I'm just very fortunate to be at UTRGV for going on eight years now," Coach Lord said postgame when asked about the accomplishment.

Transfer guard Jalayah "Bunny" Ingram made an immediate impact at the starting point guard position for the Vaqueros, finishing with a game-high 14 points, five assists, and three steals.

"We've got some lofty goals this year, tonight was a little sloppy, first game jitters," Coach Lord added. "But I think everyone can see the upgrade we've had at the guard position with Bunny and Erin."

Returning sophomore guard Gianna Angiolet was also big in the win, with 12 points all in the second half. Star senior Charlotte O'Keefe recorded a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

The Vaqueros next game is Friday against Arlington Baptist.