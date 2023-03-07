Lanes on Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway now fully open

All four lanes on the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway are now open.

The lane openings arrived ahead of the upcoming Spring Break crowd.

The Texas Department of Transportation said they finished maintenance on the bridge and have removed the barricades.

TXDoT said they’ll sweep the entire bridge Wednesday, March 8 starting at 9 a.m. Crews will be finished sweeping by the end of the day, but delays are not expected.