Large fire near Houston burns apartments under construction
KATY, Texas (AP) — A large fire that could be seen for miles in southeastern Texas burned an apartment complex Wednesday on the outskirts of Houston.
The fire began about 6:30 a.m. at the complex near Katy that local media reported was under construction.
The Harris County Emergency Services District fire department did not immediately return a phone call for information on whether there were any injuries or if there was a possible cause of the fire.
