Las Milpas residents express concerns over consistent flooding
Residents in Las Milpas are dealing with severe flooding aftermath.
People on the corner of Dicker Road and Azul Street say they're tired of the flooding that happens in this area.
Resident Jacob Ramirez says he was afraid as he drove home Thursday night after work.
There were some people who got stranded and had to stay overnight in their cars.
Ramirez says this isn't the first time he's had issues with flooding.
"The Valley has had an infrastructure problem for quite some time now, and I feel like government officials and city reps have kind of ignored it for years...I just feel like there's so many things they can do to improve the infrastructure around here," Ramirez said.
Channel 5 News has reached out to city officials in regard to the flooding, but have not received a response.
The public is being asked to avoid flooded roads, and to report any storm damage online to the state.
Watch the video above for the full story.
