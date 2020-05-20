Lawsuit: Texas Rangers' misconduct deliberately ignored

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A federal lawsuit is accusing the Texas Department of Public Safety of turning a blind eye to misconduct by the Texas Rangers, the state's elite police force.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that former DPS investigator Darren Lubbe's lawsuit spotlights several cases of wrongdoing involving Texas Rangers who broke rules or violated ethical standards avoiding punishment or being quietly reprimanded.

The lawsuit cites incidents such as a ranger's involvement in a fatal car crash while speeding and another ranger accused of making sexual comments to the Pflugerville Police Department's female employees.

Lubbe also alleges he faced unfair discipline after his superiors questioned his religious devotion in 2014. Lubbe retired in 2017.

Lubbe's attorney, Ty Clevenger, says the lawsuit aims to clean up the Public Safety Department.

The department says it plans to dispute the claims in court.

Information from: San Antonio Express-News, http://www.mysanantonio.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.