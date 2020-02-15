Leslie Varner II Joins 1,000 Point Club
EDINBURG - Leslie Varner II has added another achievement to his resume at UTRGV.
The senior forward is the newest member of the basketball program's 1,000 point club.
CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross has the story.
More News
News Video
-
UPDATE: City officials name new Lyford police chief
-
New facial recognition cameras installed at Valley ports of entry
-
Cameron County officials speak to students on dating violence issues
-
Valley woman detained in Mexico during Christmas finally delivers gifts to migrants...
-
Student organizations hold annual dance for Valley children with special needs