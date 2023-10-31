LIST: Halloween events across the Rio Grande Valley
With Halloween just around the corner, Channel 5 News is rounding up the events the Rio Grande Valley has to offer.
Send more events to news@krgv.com or rudy@krgv.com.
CAMERON COUNTY
Harlingen
Trails of Treats City of Harlingen
Tuesday, Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Lon C. Hill Park, located at 1217 Fair Park Blvd.
Candy giveaway, costume contest, haunted house
HIDALGO COUNTY
Hidalgo
City of Hidalgo Halloween Nights of Terror
Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 at 1st St. and Gardenia St. Hidalgo
Candy Giveaway from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. First come, first served while supplies last
McAllen
McAllen Public Library Trick-or-Treat Trail
4001 N. 23rd St.
Tuesday, Oct 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Trick-or-treat throughout the entire facility
Elsa
City of Elsa Halloween Festival
The Garden at Pacific Trails
Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Haunted house, hayrides, moon jump, pumpkin patch and more.
Pre-sale tickets available at Elsa City Hall for $5. Day of tickets will be $8.
La Joya
City of La Joya Trunk or Treat
Tuesday, Oct 31 at 6 p.m.
La Joya City Hall
Candy giveaway and fall photos
Pharr
Pharr Police Department Trunk or Treat
1900 S Cage. Blvd.
Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Dress up in your best costumes as Pharr police officers hand out candy to the community!
Donna
Halloween Trick or Treat Night
Don-Wes Flea Market
208 N. Victoria Road
Tuesday, Oct. 31 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Candy for the kids
