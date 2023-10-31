LIST: Halloween events across the Rio Grande Valley

With Halloween just around the corner, Channel 5 News is rounding up the events the Rio Grande Valley has to offer.

CAMERON COUNTY

Harlingen

Trails of Treats City of Harlingen

Tuesday, Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Lon C. Hill Park, located at 1217 Fair Park Blvd.

Candy giveaway, costume contest, haunted house

HIDALGO COUNTY

Hidalgo

City of Hidalgo Halloween Nights of Terror

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 at 1st St. and Gardenia St. Hidalgo

Candy Giveaway from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. First come, first served while supplies last

McAllen

McAllen Public Library Trick-or-Treat Trail

4001 N. 23rd St.

Tuesday, Oct 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Trick-or-treat throughout the entire facility

Elsa

City of Elsa Halloween Festival

The Garden at Pacific Trails

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Haunted house, hayrides, moon jump, pumpkin patch and more.

Pre-sale tickets available at Elsa City Hall for $5. Day of tickets will be $8.

La Joya

City of La Joya Trunk or Treat

Tuesday, Oct 31 at 6 p.m.

La Joya City Hall

Candy giveaway and fall photos

Pharr

Pharr Police Department Trunk or Treat

1900 S Cage. Blvd.

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Dress up in your best costumes as Pharr police officers hand out candy to the community!

Donna

Halloween Trick or Treat Night

Don-Wes Flea Market

208 N. Victoria Road

Tuesday, Oct. 31 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Candy for the kids