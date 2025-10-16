LIST: Valley school districts with employees accused of making inappropriate comments on Charlie Kirk’s death

A dozen school districts across the Rio Grande Valley have employees accused of making inappropriate comments over the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Following a public information request filed by Channel 5 News on Oct. 6, the Texas Education Agency provided on Wednesday a list of 129 Texas school districts with employees whose comments were filed to the TEA.

Of those 129, the following Valley school districts were on the list:

- Brownsville ISD

- Donna ISD

- Edinburg CISD

- Harlingen CISD

- IDEA Public Schools

- Los Fresnos CISD

- McAllen ISD

- Mercedes ISD

- Mission CISD

- PSJA ISD

- Rio Grande City Grulla ISD

- Weslaco ISD

Kirk was murdered in Sept. 2025 while talking to college students in Utah during an event.

RELATED STORY: Comments made by Brownsville ISD employees over Charlie Kirk's death under review by TEA

The Texas Tribune previously reported that the TEA is reviewing over 350 complaints against teachers accused of making inappropriate comments online regarding Kirk.

“TEA is not investigating any school districts in relation to this matter and the agency’s review of the complaints remains ongoing,” a spokesperson told Channel 5 News.