x

LJISD Won't Play Fall Sports - Other Districts May Be Next

3 hours 25 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, August 24 2020 Aug 24, 2020 August 24, 2020 11:07 PM August 24, 2020 in Sports
By: Alex Del Barrio

LA JOYA - La Joya Independent School District will be the first school district to cancel their fall athletics calendar after the district approved online only instruction for the first eight weeks of the school year which begins in the first week of September.

Texasfootball.com's insider Matt Stepp was first to report this developing story on Saturday after the district released a memo on their social platforms confirming the online learning dates. 

Despite the UIL providing an opportunity for extra-curricular activities  to begin at schools that are not yet holding in-person instruction, districts are being faced with a decision on how to to proceed with the Rio Grande Valley continuing to be a COVID-19 hotspot.

The three high schools have informed their respective District Executive Committees of the decision to not hold a fall sports season. Despite a pair of attempts to reach LJISD Athletic Director Victor Garza for comment he could not be reached. 

With La Joya ISD making a decision on fall sports well ahead of the current Hidalgo County orders that are postponing in-person instruction until September 27th at the earliest, other school districts are now considering if they should make a similar call to that of La Joya or continue to take a wait and see approach with county orders and health data to make a call closer to September.

One source close to a large multi-school district told KRGV that there wouldn't be a decision made until the middle of September.

Another source at a different multi-school district told KRGV that they are exploring all options to play the fall sports when it is safe enough to play even if it means only facing teams in their school district or other schools in the region that decide to postpone fall sports.

No decisions have been formalized or announced by LJISD as of Monday despite the school's informing their DEC's of the decision.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days