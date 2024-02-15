LNG projects in the Valley not affected by federal pause on new export terminals
The two companies given the green light to operate liquefied natural gas export terminals in the Rio Grande Valley continue being built.
Last month, the Biden administration announced a pause on applications for new LNG export terminals.
Rio Grande LNG and Texas LNG received permits prior to that announcement, and experts say that could be a good thing for the local companies.
READ MORE: Texas LNG secures permits to start building at the Port of Brownsville
“LNG is a very competitive landscape, and so if the door is closed on a whole group of projects, arguably, the ones that are already permitted may have an advantage,” Rapidan Energy Director of gas research Alex Munton said.
Both companies aren't completely in the clear just yet. They will need to start the seven-year renewal process in a few years.
