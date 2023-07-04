x

Local track club helps next generation of valley runners

5 hours 39 minutes 29 seconds ago Monday, July 03 2023 Jul 3, 2023 July 03, 2023 11:07 PM July 03, 2023 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

MCALLEN, Texas -- Los Guerreros Track Club has helped valley runners hone their skills in Track & Field for over 23 years. The club is helping bridge gaps in summer training no matter the day, no matter the cost.

Click on the video above for more.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days